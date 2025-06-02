FOX 13 Dream Team honors inspiring Utah teacher living with cancer

The school year is wrapping up, but a teacher at Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City is leaving a lasting impact.

“She inspires me a lot, because she says, ‘I can do it!’ No matter how tired she gets, no matter how frustrated she gets. She’s always happy with a big smile on her face,” said colleague Alana Reid, who nominated first grade teacher Kate Bradley for a FOX13 Dream Team surprise.

“You would never know that things are tough in her life, and she may be in pain every day, but she does not let that show,” said Jason Finch, principal at Mountain View Elementary.

Despite living with incurable cancer, Bradley shows up for her studetns every day with energy, heart and purpose.

“She cares for the students — it doesn’t matter if they don’t speak English. She’s always trying to help and doing her best,” said Rocio Gonzalez, a community member.

Her classroom is full of life. Her students laugh, learn and grow — because she never gives up on them.

“She has this energy and love for the students that is infectious. You walk into her classroom and there’s not a moment to lose,” Finch said.

And when the final bell rings?

She’s still going — leading the school's running clubs, organizing a community 5K and leading with love.

“She’s the queen of perseverance, and I admire her for that,” Finch added. “Her students are not only better human beings for it, but academically, they’re making progress.”

Today, we’re celebrating a teacher who doesn’t just show up — she shows us all how to live.

That’s why with support from our sponsors Mountain America Credit Union and Master AutoTech, the FOX 13 Dream Team is proud to recognize Kate Bradley as our May Dream Team recipient.

Watch the full story above to see how we honored Ms. Bradley for all she does — for her students and her community.