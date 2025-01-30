FOX 13 Dream Team surprises #SheBelongs soccer

A group of young women in Utah have come together to form something special.

“There's such a need and I'd say an urgent need for us to connect as, as humans and especially for girls and especially for people that have been displaced.”

Adam Miles is the Founder and Executive Director of Refugee Soccer and is the creator of #SheBelongs.

“The idea was to form a team of refugee and non-refugee girls, and it's been so gratifying to hear multiple players still be friends now two years later and be like, I never would have met Aaliyah, I never would have met Ramisha,” he said.

The team has created a unique opportunity for girls to come together not only to play soccer, but have the experience of a lifetime playing teams from all over the world at the #SheBelongs 2025 Global Cup this June in Madrid, Spain.

Utah’s team of 22 girls is busy raising funds for the trip.

“The need is great, and the need is real...but the opportunity is huge to really make an impact for both girls and women and also for refugees and the displaced,” said Miles.

FOX 13’s Andrea Urban spent the afternoon with the team as they spent the afternoon giving back.

“Today is really cool because we're here at Olene Walker Elementary as part of the Promise South Salt Lake After School program,” said Miles.

The girls spent the afternoon playing with the kids. Giving back is just one of the highlights of what they get to do through the #SheBelongs soccer program.

Liya Voityuk, originally from Ukraine, explains how the program has impacted her.

“I love to be around girls, especially making friends and then learning about like women empowerment…was just like really meaningful to me…all my life it's just been hard. And especially in places like Ukraine and like Russia, like around that area, it's very much like women clean, does the dishes. Very stereotypical, you know, for girls," she said.

Teammate Stella Fonnespeck said, “I think it's really important to see other sides of stories, and they're coming from a different place, a different land, a different culture and a different heritage. So, I think it's really important that I can help them develop into our community because they’re part of it.”

Miles passion for the game and strives to help all of the girls on the team break down barriers. He said, "Whatever I can do to help open doors for for young women, I'm going to do."

The team is still working hard to raise enough money for all of the girls to attend the Global Cup in Madrid. When we found out, the FOX 13 Dream Team knew we needed to help make those dreams come true.

Mountain America Spokesperson Katie Ann Powell presented the team with new soccer equipment to help them get ready, and $2,000 to go towards their fundraising goal.

If you'd like to help support the team on their journey to Madrid, visit shebelongs.org/donate.

Do you know an amazing individual or organization deserving of a Dream Team surprise? We want to hear from you! Please submit a nomination here.