Empty shelves found at Utah food pantries trying to feed those in need

SALT LAKE CITY — Amidst the challenges of rising inflation and soaring housing costs, a growing number of Utahns find themselves grappling with the basic necessity of affording food.

The Utah Food Bank, the state's largest organization distributing food to those in need, reports a significant increase in demand, sending 1.3 million more pounds of food compared to the same period last year.

Recent statistics reveal a concerning reality: one in nine Utahns, over 237,000 individuals, is experiencing food insecurity.

Unfortunately, the demand is on the rise and donations are falling short, placing local pantries in unprecedented situations.

"You work in a place like this and you think you're used to seeing the need," said Bill Tibbitts, Deputy Executive Director of Crossroads Urban Center. "You're used to seeing people who are in crisis. What is disheartening is to see so many people in crisis at the same time.”

The staff at Crossroads Urban Center works tirelessly to meet the escalating demand. However, as shelves deplete, they struggle to keep up with the increasing need.

Thanks to their efforts, the center served 95% more people in 2023 than in 2022, but the situation worsens with each passing month. From December to January, they saw an increase from 8,357 people in December to 10,951 the following month.

"The influx of new people donating food has not been as big as the influx of new people needing food.” Tibbitts admits.

Upstairs in the staging areas, employees are using what they have left on the shelves. The center's basement, normally stocked with food, is now eerily empty, leaving them in uncharted territory.

In disbelief, Tibbitts said "I haven't been down here for a couple of weeks. I don't think I've ever seen it this empty down here."

The challenges faced by Crossroads Urban Center aren't unique; other food banks across the state share similar struggles.

“It's really across the board. All emergency food pantries and food banks are really feeling the pressure.” emphasized Gina Cornia, Executive Director of Utahns Against Hunger.

Across the state of Utah there are over 170 pantries, 35 in just the Salt Lake Valley; all of them are experiencing higher than average need with lower than average donations. The Utah Food Bank estimates a 26% increase in visitors to Utah Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry webpage among those seeking food resources.

“We need government support to operate these pantries,” said Cornia. “because free food is not free!”

The alarming trend of increasing demand for emergency food mirrors past recessions, reminiscent of the period just before the 2008 financial crisis.

“We often see it before other people,” said Tibbitts when speaking about the possibility of a recession.

Crossroads will continue to do their best, even though they are dangerously close to running out of food, a position they’ve never been in before.

Tibbitts says thanks to the Utah Food Bank and grocery store donations, they would most likely only be out of food completely for a day or so, but that could mean a few hundred people wouldn’t be able to eat.

It's something that's actually happened over one day already.

As the problem worsens, Utah finds itself in a precarious position with the possibility of many residents going hungry.

"We are in uncharted territory,” Tibbitts said.

Anyone who is in need of food or is willing to donate can CLICK HERE to find a local food pantry in order to donate or find food for those in need.