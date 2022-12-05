Fun holiday events happening this week in Utah

Hometown Holiday Storytime with Highland Mayor

Monday, December 5th at 5:00 and 6:00 (two sessions) at Highland City Hall on Civic Center Drive. For families. Join Mayor Ostler as he shares a beloved "Grinchy" Christmas story. A craft, a treat, and a special guest visit from Santa.

Christmas in the Rotunda

The Library's annual Christmas series in the Library Rotunda at 7pm.

Monday, December 5 - Timpanogos Ringers

Angel Flight West pilots bring Christmas to 400 kids in Cedar City

On December 8 at 8:30am, twenty-four volunteer pilots of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West will depart from various Salt Lake area airports on their annual Santa Flight. Their destination is the airport at Cedar City, UT, where they will deliver donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks, and warm clothing to the 400 children at Parowan Elementary School.