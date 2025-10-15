Utah teen’s Honor Walk inspires others to give the gift of hope

This story is part of FOX 13’s “Gift of Hope” series in partnership with DonorConnect, highlighting the life-changing power of organ donation.

The tragic loss of a loved one is any family’s worst nightmare. For the Winterton family of Roosevelt, it’s a reality they live with every day — but it’s also a story filled with love, giving, and hope.

In late August 2024, 19-year-old Lexee Winterton was full of life — a young woman who loved music, the mountains, and spending time with her family.

“My favorite thing is her laugh,” said her father, Mark Winterton.

“She had a goose laugh,” added her sister, Braydee Winterton. “She sounded like a goose when she laughed.”

Lexee’s joy for life was contagious. “We probably were best friends,” Braydee said. “We did like everything together. She was my main person in my life.”

But on August 27, 2024, everything changed.

“I got a call from Highway Patrol, and I mean, they took forever to tell me,” Mark said.

Lexee had been in a car crash with her boyfriend near Vernal. She was first taken to Ashley Regional Medical Center and later life-flighted for further care. Despite initial hope, her family learned there was nothing more doctors could do.

“It was like a blur that whole day,” Braydee recalled. “I don’t remember anything that really happened. I remember running into the hospital and seeing her for the first time.”

Even in death, Lexee’s giving spirit lived on.

“She was giving,” Mark said. “And when she got her driver’s license, there was no doubt in her mind that she was putting down as a donor.”

A final walk of honor

As hospital staff, friends and family lined the halls, Lexee was honored with an “Honor Walk” — a solemn hospital ceremony that pays tribute to registered organ donors as they are transported to the operating room.

“She loved pink, and obviously that’s why you see, in the Donor Walk, we all wore pink,” Mark said.

For Braydee, the moment was both heartbreaking and beautiful.

“Man, this is the last time I get to see my sister in person,” she said. “But it showed all the love that was there for her. You surely felt the love. It felt peaceful.”

Turning tragedy into life

Ryanna Durrant, a family support coordinator with Donor Connect, helps families plan meaningful ceremonies like Lexee’s.

“An Honor Walk is a really special celebration to memorialize a person and the gift they’re giving for organ donation,” Durrant said. “My job is a privilege because I get to walk with families during the worst moments of their life. I feel like I’m leaving a little bit of goodness in the world again.”

Durrant said Honor Walks also raise awareness about organ donation.

“Donation gives the opportunity for us to turn a tragedy into something beautiful — into a life-saving gift,” she said. “When you see a video of that, you can’t help but be intrigued. I think it’s really spread awareness and shown that even at the end of life, there’s a way to honor the people who are giving the gifts.”

Lexee donated her eyes, liver, kidneys, and pancreas — gifts that have already saved and transformed lives.

“I like to think of it as she saved everyone — just her personality and all that,” Braydee said. “But then I think, she actually did save people’s lives through hers. I’m very proud of her for doing that because it’s something very scary.”

Love that lives on

Today, Lexee’s room remains untouched. Her family says they still feel her presence — and her love — every day.

“She got a tattoo of a cute little heart on her middle finger,” Mark said. “When the accident happened, I knew I was going to get that tattoo for Lexee.”

As the Wintertons continue to heal, one final message from Lexee brings them comfort.

“I was in the hospital, and her friend texted me and said, ‘Hey, this is the last video that Lexee sent to me,’” Mark said.

In that video, Lexee’s message was simple: “Don’t be sad — there’s no time for that.”

“It fit her so much,” Mark said. “I think that’s probably what I miss the most about Lexee — just that love that she gave everyone.”