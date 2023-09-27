Watch Now
Cross E Ranch is fall farm fun for whole family

Cross E Ranch
Posted at 3:02 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 17:02:23-04

SALT LAKE CITY — From pig races to face painting or archery to zip lines, there is something fun for everyone to enjoy. Visit Cross E Ranch today through October 30 for fall farm festivities.

Farm fun includes:

  • Corn maze
  • U-pick pumpkin patch
  • Pig racing 
  • Corn pits 
  • Face painting
  • Zip line 
  • Pony rides
  • Barrel train
  • Archery
  • Jump pads
  • Rope cores 
  • AgVenture alley attractions
  • and so much more! 

Cross E Ranch is located at 3500 N 2200 W. SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH 84116

CLICK HERE for tickets and event information.

Tickets must be purchased online.

