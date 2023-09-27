Cross E Ranch is fall farm fun for whole family

SALT LAKE CITY — From pig races to face painting or archery to zip lines, there is something fun for everyone to enjoy. Visit Cross E Ranch today through October 30 for fall farm festivities.

Farm fun includes:



Corn maze

U-pick pumpkin patch

Pig racing

Corn pits

Face painting

Zip line

Pony rides

Barrel train

Archery

Jump pads

Rope cores

AgVenture alley attractions

and so much more!

Cross E Ranch is located at 3500 N 2200 W. SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH 84116

CLICK HERE for tickets and event information.