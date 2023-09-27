Cross E Ranch is fall farm fun for whole family

SALT LAKE CITY — From pig races to face painting or archery to zip lines, there is something fun for everyone to enjoy. Visit Cross E Ranch today through October 30 for fall farm festivities.
Farm fun includes:
- Corn maze
- U-pick pumpkin patch
- Pig racing
- Corn pits
- Face painting
- Zip line
- Pony rides
- Barrel train
- Archery
- Jump pads
- Rope cores
- AgVenture alley attractions
- and so much more!
Cross E Ranch is located at 3500 N 2200 W. SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH 84116
CLICK HERE for tickets and event information.
Tickets must be purchased online.