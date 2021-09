MURRAY, Utah — Loaded with high tech scares and special effects, Dead City Haunted House in Murray is #1 for scares per foot with 60 rooms inside six terrorizing attractions.

It's so good, Dead City was awarded the 2020 Haunters to Watch by Hauntcon & Haunted Attraction Network.

Attractions include Season of the Witch, Temple of Doom, Army of Darkness, Lab of Dr. Death, Carn Evil and Cathedral of Blood.

CLICK HERE or tickets.