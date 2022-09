SALT LAKE CITY — Fear Factory in Salt Lake City is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world, made up of 6 buildings, up to 6 stories high, with 2 underground passages, and is a massive, haunted attraction.

With awards ranking them as #3 in the world by Buzzfeed, and top 10 in the US by USA Today & Travel Channel, Fear Factory has quickly grown to be one of Utah's — and the world's — favorite Halloween entertainment attractions.

