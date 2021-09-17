Frightmares is "The Dark Side of Lagoon"

FARMINGTON, Utah — Come one, come all! Frightmares at Lagoon has something for everyone. With over nine haunted attractions, Halloween-themed entertainment and all of your favorite foods, rides and games, Frightmares is Utah’s number one destination for family friendly Halloween fun.

The fun runs through Halloween night on Oct. 31.

Attractions include Seance, a fully immersive haunted experience blends chilling live performance, intense physical effects and unexpected audience participation. Fun House of Fear, where guests step inside to a world where strange, freakish and odd collide. And other favorites such as Treat Street, Nightmare Midway, Malevolent Mansion, Frightening Frisco and Nightwalk.

For the kids, Lagoon offers "no scare zones" in Kiddleland that the entire family can enjoy.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets.