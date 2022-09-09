DRAPER, Utah — Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is back!
What is thriller park? Thriller Park is where the fun happens!
- Fairytale Kingdom - new attraction this year
- Halloween village
- Nightly performances from 6pm-close. future and renaissance nights.
- Food trucks
- Corn maze
- Adventure maze
- Bounce houses
- Corn pit
- Scared haunt haunted house — portion of the proceeds for the haunted house go to Shriners Hospital
- Carnival games
- Zombie paintball
- Cornhole
- and more!
At Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch & Triller Park there is something for all ages.
Join us for our pre-opening weekend bash Sept 16, 17, 18. Then open for the season September 23 - October 30.
We are located at 12153 S 700 W, Draper 84020
We are right behind Velocity Auto Sales on 12300 south, across from Apollo Burger.
