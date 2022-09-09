Watch Now
CommunityHalloween

Actions

Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is back!

Kuwahara1.jpg
Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park<br/><br/>
Kuwahara1.jpg
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 13:45:59-04

DRAPER, Utah — Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is back!

What is thriller park? Thriller Park is where the fun happens!

  • Fairytale Kingdom - new attraction this year
  • Halloween village
  • Nightly performances from 6pm-close. future and renaissance nights.
  • Food trucks
  • Corn maze
  • Adventure maze
  • Bounce houses
  • Corn pit
  • Scared haunt haunted house — portion of the proceeds for the haunted house go to Shriners Hospital
  • Carnival games
  • Zombie paintball
  • Cornhole
  • and more!

At Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch & Triller Park there is something for all ages.

Join us for our pre-opening weekend bash Sept 16, 17, 18. Then open for the season September 23 - October 30.

We are located at 12153 S 700 W, Draper 84020

We are right behind Velocity Auto Sales on 12300 south, across from Apollo Burger.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere