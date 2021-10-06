New Series: Utah’s Most Haunted

SALT LAKE CITY — A hidden cemetery for Ogden’s “unwanted,” supernatural encounters inside the governor’s mansion, a Utah man’s creepy collection of macabre and mysterious oddities, local ghost tours, the story behind Lagoon’s Terroride, and more!

Watch Utah’s Most Haunted tales from the vault, now streaming exclusively on the FOX 13 News app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

WATCH ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: