New Series: Utah’s Most Haunted

Posted at 12:49 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 14:49:50-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A hidden cemetery for Ogden’s “unwanted,” supernatural encounters inside the governor’s mansion, a Utah man’s creepy collection of macabre and mysterious oddities, local ghost tours, the story behind Lagoon’s Terroride, and more!

Watch Utah’s Most Haunted tales from the vault, now streaming exclusively on the FOX 13 News app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

