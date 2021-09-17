Watch
Thriller to bring in spooky surprises this Halloween

FOX 13
Posted at 2:07 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 16:07:18-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween hit Thriller in six locations this year starting on Sept. 20.

This year’s show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises. This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs. Come and join this spectacular Halloween tradition and see what everyone is talking about!

But be warned, Thriller is not for children under 8 or the faint of heart.

