Ogden facility to provide safe space for domestic violence victims

OGDEN, Utah — Construction of a new YCC transitional housing complex is underway in Ogden to help fill gaps for communities that need safe spaces.

"For folks who are leaving domestic violence situations and just need kind of a safe place to put their life back together, and kind of get things back on track," explained Ian Williams, the housing assistance center manager at the facility.

The new building has 14 units that are a mix of studios and larger homes for families. The goal is to get survivors of domestic violence and assault out of emergency shelters quickly and give them a place to get back on their feet for between 6 months to 2 years.

"We've made it so clients can build a rental history as well with these apartments," said Williams.

YCC is one of the only centers of its kind helping people in Weber and Morgan counties, so they want to use the new facility to help keep people where they might already have roots.

"We haven't had anything like this in the past," Williams said. "So typically, anybody that is looking for some sort of transitional housing would have to relocate out of the area they're probably more familiar with."

The hope is to open this summer, but they can still use the community's help through donations and an Amazon wish list.

"Monetary donations, donations that are given to us that don't have any barriers to it, that don't have any stipulations to it, something that we can use in any way that we need to, which is a little bit different than a lot of the funding we receive from the state and federal governments," Williams explained.

Williams hopes the center helps people start a new chapter, but also serves as a reminder to others that if they need help, YCC is there for them.

