Asian Chile-Lime Chicken

Ingredients

For the Sauce:

2 tsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. ginger, minced

1 tsp. red pepper flake

½ c. chicken broth

3 tbsp. sriracha

1 tbsp. soy sauce

¼ c. honey

3 tbsp. lime juice

Garnish with lime wedges, sesame seeds, and sliced green onion

For the Chicken:



2 chicken breasts

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

3 tbsp. rice flour (substitute all-purpose flour)

2 tbsp. cooking oil

Directions

Cut the chicken breasts horizontally to create 4 cutlets. In a large zipper bag, combine the salt, pepper, garlic powder, and rice flour. Add the chicken and toss around in the bag until they are evenly coated.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over med-high heat. Shake the excess seasoning off the chicken and place in the pan. Cook for 2 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan.

Continuing over med-high heat add the sesame oil to the same pan. Add the garlic, ginger, and red pepper flake to the pan. Cook for 1 minute stirring occasionally. Add the chicken broth, sriracha, soy sauce, honey and lime juice. Simmer for about 2 minutes.

Return the chicken to the pan and cook the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of 155-160. Serve the chicken over cooked rice, garnished with lime wedges, sesame seeds, and sliced green onion. Enjoy!