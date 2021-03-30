Menu

Asian Chile-Lime Chicken

Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 30, 2021
Ingredients

For the Sauce:

  • 2 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
  • 1 tbsp. ginger, minced
  • 1 tsp. red pepper flake
  • ½ c. chicken broth
  • 3 tbsp. sriracha
  • 1 tbsp. soy sauce
  • ¼ c. honey
  • 3 tbsp. lime juice
  • Garnish with lime wedges, sesame seeds, and sliced green onion

For the Chicken:

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • 3 tbsp. rice flour (substitute all-purpose flour)
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil

Directions

Cut the chicken breasts horizontally to create 4 cutlets. In a large zipper bag, combine the salt, pepper, garlic powder, and rice flour. Add the chicken and toss around in the bag until they are evenly coated.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over med-high heat. Shake the excess seasoning off the chicken and place in the pan. Cook for 2 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan.

Continuing over med-high heat add the sesame oil to the same pan. Add the garlic, ginger, and red pepper flake to the pan. Cook for 1 minute stirring occasionally. Add the chicken broth, sriracha, soy sauce, honey and lime juice. Simmer for about 2 minutes.

Return the chicken to the pan and cook the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of 155-160. Serve the chicken over cooked rice, garnished with lime wedges, sesame seeds, and sliced green onion. Enjoy!

