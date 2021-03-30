Asian Chile-Lime Chicken

Ingredients
For the Sauce:
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp. ginger, minced
- 1 tsp. red pepper flake
- ½ c. chicken broth
- 3 tbsp. sriracha
- 1 tbsp. soy sauce
- ¼ c. honey
- 3 tbsp. lime juice
- Garnish with lime wedges, sesame seeds, and sliced green onion
For the Chicken:
- 2 chicken breasts
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- 3 tbsp. rice flour (substitute all-purpose flour)
- 2 tbsp. cooking oil
Directions
Cut the chicken breasts horizontally to create 4 cutlets. In a large zipper bag, combine the salt, pepper, garlic powder, and rice flour. Add the chicken and toss around in the bag until they are evenly coated.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over med-high heat. Shake the excess seasoning off the chicken and place in the pan. Cook for 2 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan.
Continuing over med-high heat add the sesame oil to the same pan. Add the garlic, ginger, and red pepper flake to the pan. Cook for 1 minute stirring occasionally. Add the chicken broth, sriracha, soy sauce, honey and lime juice. Simmer for about 2 minutes.
Return the chicken to the pan and cook the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of 155-160. Serve the chicken over cooked rice, garnished with lime wedges, sesame seeds, and sliced green onion. Enjoy!