Baked Chicken Nuggets

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as presented on Good Day Utah!

For the Nuggets:

2-3 lbs. chicken tenders, cut into bite-size pieces

2 eggs beaten

3 tbsp. dill pickle juice

1 ½ cup cornflakes, crushed

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for drizzling

For the Creamy Honey Mustard Sauce:

¼ cup mayo

¼ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup honey

2 tsp. lemon juice

¼ tsp. pepper

For the BBQ Ranch:

½ cup Ranch dressing

¼ cup bbq sauce

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

Preheat your oven to 450. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a

mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and pickle juice. Add the chicken, a

little salt and pepper, and thoroughly mix to coat the chicken.

In another bowl, combine the panko, garlic powder, onion powder, and

paprika. Take each piece of chicken and dredge in the panko mixture and

press to make the breading adhere. Place the chicken pieces on the sheet

pan. Continue until all the chicken pieces are done.

Drizzle the chicken with some olive oil and place the pan in the oven to bake

for 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the breading is

crispy and brown.

While the chicken cooks, make each sauce by combining their ingredients in

mixing bowls. Set aside and wait for the chicken to cook.

Serve the chicken warm with the sauces. Enjoy!