Banana Coconut Cobbler

Ingredients

4 tbsp. butter

Juice and zest of 1 lime

14 oz. can coconut milk

½ cup + ¼ cup Sugar

¼ cup water + 1 tbsp. cornstarch, mixed

¾ tsp. vanilla extract

¾ tsp. coconut extract

1 cup flour

1/3 cup + 2 tbsp. flaked unsweetened coconut

1 tsp. baking powder

4 ripe bananas

½ tsp. kosher salt

Vanilla ice cream for serving

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Place the butter in an 8x8 baking dish. Place the dish in the oven for about 5 minutes or until the butter is melted.

Add the lime zest and juice into a mixing bowl. Add ¾ cup of the coconut milk and ½ cup of the sugar, the water and cornstarch mixture, and the coconut and vanilla extracts. Whisk until smooth.

Add one of the bananas and mash it into the mixture. Slice two of the remaining three bananas into ¼ inch rounds then add them plus 1/3 cup of the coconut into the mixture. Fold to combine. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish and spread it into an even layer.

Add the flour, ¼ cup sugar, baking powder, and salt to a mixing bowl. Whisk to combine. Add the remaining coconut milk to the mixture and whisk to combine. Spread the mixture on top of the mixture in the baking dish.

Slice the last banana and evenly place the slices on top of the cobbler. Sprinkle on the remaining coconut flakes. Place the baking dish in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes. Allow it to cool 5-10 minutes before serving.

Serve warm with ice cream if you like. Enjoy!

