Beef Enchilada Rice Bowl

Beef Enchilada Rice Bowls
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients
2 tbsp. cooking oil
1 small onion, chopped
1 ½ lb. ground beef
1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper
1 c. long grain rice, uncooked
2 c. beef broth
10 oz. can Rotel tomatoes
10 oz. can red enchilada sauce
1 c. frozen or fresh corn
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cumin
15 oz. can black beans, rinsed
1 c. Mexican blend shredded cheese

For Garnish:
Green Onions
Sour Cream
Lettuce
Diced Tomatoes

Directions

  1. Add the oil to a large skillet that has a lid, over medium high heat.  Add the ground beef and onion and crumble the beef as it browns. Drain the excess fat.
  2. Return the beef to the pan over the heat and add the rice. Stir to cook about 4 minutes. Add the beef broth, Rotel, enchilada sauce, corn, chili powder, and cumin. Bring it to a boil, lower the heat to medium-low and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Simmer for 20 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender.
  3. Remove from the heat and stir in the black beans. Sprinkle with the cheese. Replace the lid to allow the cheese to melt.
  4. Serve garnished with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, and sour cream. Enjoy!
