Beef Enchilada Rice Bowl

Beef Enchilada Rice Bowls

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 ½ lb. ground beef

1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

1 c. long grain rice, uncooked

2 c. beef broth

10 oz. can Rotel tomatoes

10 oz. can red enchilada sauce

1 c. frozen or fresh corn

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

15 oz. can black beans, rinsed

1 c. Mexican blend shredded cheese

For Garnish:

Green Onions

Sour Cream

Lettuce

Diced Tomatoes

Directions

