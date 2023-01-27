Beef Enchilada Rice Bowl

Beef Enchilada Rice Bowls
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients
2 tbsp. cooking oil
1 small onion, chopped
1 ½ lb. ground beef
1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper
1 c. long grain rice, uncooked
2 c. beef broth
10 oz. can Rotel tomatoes
10 oz. can red enchilada sauce
1 c. frozen or fresh corn
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cumin
15 oz. can black beans, rinsed
1 c. Mexican blend shredded cheese
For Garnish:
Green Onions
Sour Cream
Lettuce
Diced Tomatoes
Directions
- Add the oil to a large skillet that has a lid, over medium high heat. Add the ground beef and onion and crumble the beef as it browns. Drain the excess fat.
- Return the beef to the pan over the heat and add the rice. Stir to cook about 4 minutes. Add the beef broth, Rotel, enchilada sauce, corn, chili powder, and cumin. Bring it to a boil, lower the heat to medium-low and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Simmer for 20 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the black beans. Sprinkle with the cheese. Replace the lid to allow the cheese to melt.
- Serve garnished with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, and sour cream. Enjoy!