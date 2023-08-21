Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed Cookies
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients
For the Cookies:
2 sticks butter, softened
¼ c. brown sugar
1 lg. egg
1 lg. egg yolk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. kosher salt
2 1/3 c. flour
¾ c. blueberries, small if possible
Extra blueberries to garnish if desired
For the Cheesecake stuffing:
6 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/3 c. powdered sugar
½ tsp. vanilla extract
Directions
- Make the cheesecake filling by mixing the cream cheese with the powdered sugar and vanilla. Scoop out twenty or so heaping tsp. onto a parchment lined sheet pan or plate. Place in the freezer about an hour to firm them up.
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, use a hand-mixer to beat the butter with the two sugars until light and fluffy. Add in the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla and mix to combine. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour with the baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients into the wet and then mix just until combined. Gently fold in the blueberries, trying carefully not to burst the berries.
- Preheat your oven to 350. Scoop out the cookie dough into 2 tbsp. increments, 10 per sheet pan or so. Place a ball of the cold filling into each dough ball on the first pan. Use your hands to make sure the dough covers the filling. Place the pan in the fridge to firm them up while you work on the second pan.
- Place the second pan in the fridge and remove the first pan to the oven to bake 10-12 minutes. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them rest a couple minutes on the hot pan before placing them on a cooling rack to finish cooling. Bake the second pan just as the first.
- Place three blueberries in the center of each cooled cookie to garnish if you like. Serve and enjoy!