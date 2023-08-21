Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed Cookies

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the Cookies:

2 sticks butter, softened

¼ c. brown sugar

1 lg. egg

1 lg. egg yolk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. kosher salt

2 1/3 c. flour

¾ c. blueberries, small if possible

Extra blueberries to garnish if desired

For the Cheesecake stuffing:

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/3 c. powdered sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

