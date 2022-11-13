Watch Now
Butternut Squash Fritters with Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce

The finished Butternut Squash Fritters with Creamy Lemon and Garlic Sauce, served with lemon wedges on a wooden serving tray.
Smith's
Posted at 9:00 AM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 11:00:21-05

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's Sunday Brunch recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the fritters:

1 large egg
¼ cup raisins, chopped
7 cup butternut squash, grated
1 small onion, grated
2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. pepper
½ tsp. Chinese 5 spice
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. paprika
A pinch cayenne pepper
Oil for frying

For the sauce:

1 tbsp. minced garlic
Juice and zest of a lemon
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
2 tbsp. olive oil
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. pepper

Directions

Make the yogurt sauce by combing its ingredients in a bowl. Mix thoroughly and set aside in the fridge.

Make the fritters by mixing an egg in a large bowl. Add the raisins, squash, onion, and parsley and mix to combine.

In a separate bowl, combine the salt, pepper, 5 spice, garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Add the spice mix to the squash mixture and combine.

Heat about a half inch of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil, cook the fritters in a couple batches, adding about ¼ cup of the fritter mixture to the oil, flattening it a little.

Cook 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Place the finished fritters on a sheet pan with a wire rack. Place them in a 170 oven to keep warm while cooking the rest of the fritters.

Serve the fritters warm sprinkled with a little kosher salt and chopped parsley.

Enjoy with the yogurt sauce.

