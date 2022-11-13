Butternut Squash Fritters with Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's Sunday Brunch recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the fritters:

1 large egg

¼ cup raisins, chopped

7 cup butternut squash, grated

1 small onion, grated

2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. Chinese 5 spice

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. paprika

A pinch cayenne pepper

Oil for frying

For the sauce:

1 tbsp. minced garlic

Juice and zest of a lemon

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

¾ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. olive oil

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Directions

Make the yogurt sauce by combing its ingredients in a bowl. Mix thoroughly and set aside in the fridge.

Make the fritters by mixing an egg in a large bowl. Add the raisins, squash, onion, and parsley and mix to combine.

In a separate bowl, combine the salt, pepper, 5 spice, garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Add the spice mix to the squash mixture and combine.

Heat about a half inch of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil, cook the fritters in a couple batches, adding about ¼ cup of the fritter mixture to the oil, flattening it a little.

Cook 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Place the finished fritters on a sheet pan with a wire rack. Place them in a 170 oven to keep warm while cooking the rest of the fritters.

Serve the fritters warm sprinkled with a little kosher salt and chopped parsley.

Enjoy with the yogurt sauce.