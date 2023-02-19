Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jckson

Ingredients

For the Pico de Gallo:

1 c. cherry tomato diced

½ c. red onion, diced

¼ c. fresh cilantro, chopped

Juice and zest of 1 lime

½ tsp. salt + ½ tsp. pepper

For the Steak:

1 ½ lbs. skirt or flank steak

½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, minced

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

juice and zest of 1 lime

juice and zest of 1 lemon

juice and zest of 1 orange

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

For the burrito:

2 c. frozen tater tots

12 eggs + ¼ c. milk, whisked

1 c. Oaxaca cheese, grated

6 burrito tortillas

Sour cream for garnish

Salsa for garnish

Directions

Prepare the ingredients to marinate the steak by combining the cilantro, jalapeno, garlic, juice and zest of the lime, lemon, and orange, the olive oil, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper in a bowl. Once mixed, add the marinade and steak to a zipper bag. Place in the fridge to marinate at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.

Make the pico de gallo, by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Once combined, cover and place the mixture in the fridge to allow the flavors to mingle.

Preheat your oven to the package directions on the tater tots. Prepare them to go in the oven. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add some cooking oil and then add the marinated steak, reserving the marinating liquid. Cook the steak for 2-3 minutes per side if using skirt steak and 6-7 minutes per side if using flank steak. Remove the steak from the pan to rest on a plate. Add the marinating liquid to the pan and bring to a boil. Cook for 3-5 minutes to slightly thicken. Reserve as a sauce for later.

Cook the tater tots to package directions and scramble your eggs. Slice the steak into strips and prepare to assemble the burritos.

Assemble the burritos by adding 1/6 each of the eggs, tots, steak, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and reserved sauce to each tortilla. Roll into burritos and place on a sheet pan and return to the oven to cook 3-5 minutes to allow the cheese to melt and crisp up the tortilla a bit.