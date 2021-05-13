Carne Asada Fries

Ingredients

For the Steak:



1-2 lb. flat iron steak

¼ c. lime juice

¼ c. orange juice

¼ c. olive oil

2 tbsp. garlic, minced 1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. cumin

½ tsp. oregano

1 bag frozen fries

Chopped avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, sliced jalapenos for serving

For the Cheese Sauce:



3 tbsp. butter

3 tbsp. flour

1 ¼ c. milk

½ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. salt

8 oz. sharp cheddar, grated

Directions

Make the steak marinade by whisking the lime juice, orange juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, black pepper, cumin, and oregano together in a bowl. Place the steak in a zipper bag and then pour over the marinade. Marinate for at least 6 hours or overnight.

When ready to cook the meat, preheat your grill to med-high. Preheat your oven and cook the fries to package directions. Cook the steak on your grill for 3-5 minutes per side or to 125-130 for med-rare. Cook for less or more time depending on your preference. Remove the meat from the grill and cover with foil to rest.

As the meat rests, make the cheese sauce by melting the butter in a sauce pan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook 1-2 minutes stirring frequently. Whisk in the milk, garlic powder, and salt. Cook, stirring often until the mixture begins to boil. Lower the heat to simmer. Add the cheese and stir until it is completely melted and the sauce is smooth. If the sauce seems too thick just add a little milk. Keep on low heat until ready to use.

Slice the steak thinly against the grain. Make a pile of fries and add some of the cheese sauce. Top with some of the sliced steak and garnish with avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos as you desire. Enjoy!