Cheesy Oven Baked Beef Subs

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef

1 tbsp. cooking oil

8 oz. can tomato sauce

4 oz. can sliced olives, chopped

½ small onion, chopped

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. brown sugar

½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper

2 c. shredded favorite cheese

4 sub rolls

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Add the oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and onion and crumble the meat as it browns. Discard any excess fat. Stir in the garlic, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Stir in the tomato sauce and olives and cook a few minutes or until the mixture is combined and thickened.

Slice the top third of the roll horizontally. Use your hands to scoop out the bread from the inside of the bottom slice of the sub roll.

Sprinkle ¼ of the cheese into each of the 4 bottom slices of the sub rolls. Top each with ¼ of the meat mixture. Place the top slice onto each sandwich and then wrap each sub in aluminum foil. Place the sandwiches onto a sheet pan and place in the oven to bake 15-20 minutes.

Remove from the oven. You can easily double the recipe if you have a larger crowd to feed. Unwrap and enjoy!

