Chef Jeff's Chile Relleno Soup

Ingredients

2 (7 oz.) cans diced green chiles

2 tbsp. butter

½ small onion, diced

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. cumin

1 quart chicken broth

1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

1 ½ lbs. boneless chicken thighs

8 oz. cream cheese

1 ½ cup shredded Oaxaca cheese

8 slices pepperjack cheese

Canola oil as needed

Directions

Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Add a bit of oil to a heavy pot over medium-high heat. Once hot add the chicken to the pot to brown probably 3-4 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pot and chop it into bite size pieces. Set asid.

Add the butter to the pot and lower the heat to medium. Once melted, add the green chiles, onions, and garlic and cook a few minutes. Stir in the cumin, salt and pepper.

Add in the chicken broth. Stir well and slowly bring it to a simmer. Once simmering add in the chicken pieces and simmer 10 minutes to finish cooking the chicken. Add the Oaxaca and cream cheese to a food processor with a ladle full of the broth from the pot. Pulse until mixed.

Once the chicken is cooked through lower the heat to low. Stir in the cheese mixture and continue to stir until it is completely melted in and smooth. Taste the soup and adjust seasonings as necessary.

Ladle the soup into oven safe bowls. Turn on your broiler and then place the slices of pepperjack cheese on the bowls of soup. Place them under the broiler and cook until the cheese is melty. Serve warm and enjoy!