Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta

Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

1 lb. fusilli pasta

¼ cup reserved pasta water

1 tbsp. olive oil

6 slices thick cut bacon, chopped

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 cup chicken broth

1 ½ cup heavy cream

2 tbsp. ranch seasoning

2 oz. cream cheese

1 cup sharp cheddar, shredded

Parmesan cheese and chopped chives for garnish

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Cook the pasta to the package directions.

Reserve ¼ c. of the pasta water before draining and set aside. Drain the pasta, toss it in a little oil and set aside.

Cook the bacon in a large skillet over med-high heat until it is crispy. Remove it from the pan. Add the chicken to the pan and cook 5 minutes per side.

Remove the chicken from the pan. When you have a second, slice the chicken into bite-size chunks and set aside.

Add the oil and garlic and cook 30 seconds. Pour in the chicken broth and scrape up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan.

Simmer 5 minutes. Add the cream and ranch seasoning. Stir to combine. Once it simmers, add the cream cheese and stir until the cream cheese melts.

Stir in the cheddar cheese and stir until it melts. Add the reserved pasta water. Stir to combine. Add the pasta, bacon, and chicken and stir to combine.

Serve the pasta warm sprinkled with grated parmesan and chives. Enjoy!