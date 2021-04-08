Chicken-Fried Steak with Creamy Gravy

Ingredients

For the Steak:

6 cubed steaks, or 2 lb. eye of round roast cut into 1 inch steaks, tenderized 3 tbsp. flour reserved from steaks

2 c. flour

1 c. milk

1 c. buttermilk

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Oil for frying

For the Gravy:

2 tbsp. oil reserved from frying

2 c. chicken broth

¼ c. milk

¼ c. heavy cream

½ tsp. chicken bouillon

½ tsp. pepper

Directions

Preheat your oven to 175 or to its lowest setting. Place the flour in a pie pan or shallow dish. Combine the milk and buttermilk in another pie pan or shallow dish.

Season the steaks with a little salt and pepper. Dredge the meat into the flour, then in the milk mixture, and then back into the flour shaking off the excess. Set the meat aside and repeat with the rest of the meat.

Heat 1 inch of canola or other cooking oil into a cast iron or other heavy bottomed pot. Heat to 350 to 375 degrees. Add 2 of the steaks and cook until golden brown or 4 minutes per side. Remove from the oil and place on a wire rack set on a sheet pan. Sprinkle on a little salt and pepper and place in the oven to keep warm and repeat the process with the other steaks.

When all of the steaks are cooked and holding warm in the oven, make the gravy by draining all but 2 tbsp. of oil from the skillet. Keep the heat at medium and whisk in 3 tbsp. of the dredging flour. Once combined, whisk in the chicken broth. Cook, stirring often until it starts to boil and begins to thicken. Add the milk, cream, chicken bouillon and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook another 7-8 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper as necessary.

Remove the steaks from the oven and serve by pouring the gravy over the steaks and enjoy!