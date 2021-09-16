Chicken Stroganoff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

2 large chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces

8 oz. cremini mushrooms, sliced

2 shallots, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 green onions, chopped

½ tsp. + ¼ tsp. salt

½ tsp. + ½ tsp. black pepper

2 tbsp. + 2 tbsp. olive oil

4 tbsp. flour

½ cup dry white wine (sub chicken broth)

3 cup chicken broth

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

½ cup sour cream

½ tsp. paprika

12 oz. bag egg noodles

4 tbsp. butter softened

Directions

Preheat a large skillet over med-high heat. Season the chicken pieces with ½ tsp. of the salt and ½ tsp. of the pepper. Add 2 tbsp. of the olive oil to the heated skillet. Add the chicken to the pan in a single layer cooking in stages if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan.

Cook the chicken 2-3 minutes per side or until they’ve browned. Remove the partially cooked chicken from the pan and set aside.

Add the remaining 2 tbsp. olive to the same pan with the mushrooms, shallots, garlic, and green onion. Cook, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms begin to brown. Add the flour and stir until the flour is fully incorporated. Add the Dijon mustard and stir to combine. Add the white wine and simmer until the wine has mostly evaporated.

Meanwhile, cook the egg noodles in boiling, salted water as long as the package directs. Drain the pasta and then return it to the pot with the butter. Toss until the butter is evenly distributed in the pasta. Cover and set aside.

To the pan with the cooked veggies, add the chicken broth, Worcestershire sauce, ½ tsp. salt, and ½ tsp. pepper. Bring to a simmer, then add the chicken back to the pan. Cook 5 minutes. Stir in the sour cream and paprika. Serve warm over the egg noodles. Enjoy!

