Chicken Tostadillas with Honey-Lime Crema

For the Tostadilla:

1 lb. ground chicken

1 small onion, chopped

1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped

2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 ½ tsp. cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 c. chicken broth

12 corn tortillas

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

2 avocados, smashed with a little salt, pepper, and lime juice

Chopped tomatoes and sliced black olives for garnish

For the Crema:

½ c. sour cream

3 tbsp. lime juice

1 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. cumin

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425. Make the crema by adding the sour cream, lime juice, honey, cumin, salt and pepper to a small mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Place in the fridge for later.

Add a little cooking oil to a large skillet over med-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the ground chicken, onion, and poblano pepper. Break up the meat as it cooks for about 5 minutes or until its browned.

Add the tomato paste, chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder and salt. Stir to combine and then add the chicken broth. Reduce the heat and simmer about 10 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Turn the heat to low and let it sit warming.

Make the tostadas by lining two sheet pans with parchment paper. Place 6 tortillas on each pan and then rub a little cooking oil on both sides of the tortillas. Season them with a little salt and pepper and then place in the oven for 7-8 minutes or until they are crisping and beginning to slightly brown. Remove from the oven.

Leaving the tostadas on the pan, sprinkle the shredded cheese over 6 of them. Place the other 6 tostadas on top of each cheese covered ones. Place them back in the oven and let them bake for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melty. Remove from the oven and carefully spread the mashed avocado on the 6 tostadas followed by evenly dividing the chicken mixture over each.

Garnish by sprinkling on some chopped tomatoes and sliced olives. Drizzle on some of the crema and enjoy!