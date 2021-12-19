Chocolate Dipped Honeycomb Candy

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

2 ½ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. cream of tartar

½ cup water

1 tbsp. honey

1 ¾ cups sugar

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¾ cup dark corn syrup

2 bags chocolate chips (can be milk or dark chocolate)

Directions

1. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and spray with non-stick spray.

2. Mix the baking soda and cream of tartar in a small bowl and set aside for the ready later on.

3. In a heavy bottomed saucepan, combine the water, honey, sugar, salt and corn syrup. Turn the heat to medium and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring just until the sugar is dissolved. Once it boils, add a candy thermometer and watch it until the mixture reaches 300 degrees.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and then whisk in the baking soda and tartar mixture. Stir until it is completely mixed in. Immediately pour on the prepared baking sheet. Spread it to an even layer and allow to cool.

5. While the candy cools, melt the chocolate in the microwave by cooking and stirring in 30 second intervals until the chocolate is completely melted.

6. Break the candy up into bite-size pieces and then using your hands, carefully dip ¾ of the candy into the chocolate. Place on a wire rack over a baking sheet or on another parchment lined baking sheet to set.

7. Sprinkle with a little kosher or sea salt if desired. Enjoy!