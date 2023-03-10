Cooking With Smith's: Chicken Bruschetta Pasta

Chicken Bruschetta Pasta
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients
For the Pasta:
1 lb. chicken breast
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. garlic, minced
1 small shallot, sliced
½ c. jarred marinara sauce
1 lb. thin spaghetti
Shredded parmesan cheese for garnish
Chopped parsley for garnish
Balsamic glaze for garnish
For the Bruschetta:
8 roma tomatoes, diced
1/3 c. fresh basil, chopped
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
1 tbsp. balsamic glaze
1 tsp. olive oil
½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper
2 tbsp. shredded parmesan cheese
Directions
Make the bruschetta by combining all of its ingredients together in a bowl. Do this ahead of time if possible for best results. Set aside.
Boil the noodles per the directions on the package. Drain and toss in a little oil to prevent sticking. Pound the chicken breast to an even thickness. Season it with salt and pepper and then add it to a large skillet with some oil over medium-high heat. Cook it for 4-5 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan.
Add a little more oil to the same pan and add the shallot. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another minute. Add the marinara and prepared bruschetta to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes until warmed through. Add the noodles to the pan and toss to combine.
Slice the chicken and serve on top of a serving of the noodles. Garnish with shredded parm, chopped parsley and balsamic glaze. Enjoy!