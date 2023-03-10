Cooking With Smith's: Chicken Bruschetta Pasta

Chicken Bruschetta Pasta

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the Pasta:

1 lb. chicken breast

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 small shallot, sliced

½ c. jarred marinara sauce

1 lb. thin spaghetti

Shredded parmesan cheese for garnish

Chopped parsley for garnish

Balsamic glaze for garnish

For the Bruschetta:

8 roma tomatoes, diced

1/3 c. fresh basil, chopped

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. balsamic glaze

1 tsp. olive oil

½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. shredded parmesan cheese

Directions

Make the bruschetta by combining all of its ingredients together in a bowl. Do this ahead of time if possible for best results. Set aside.

Boil the noodles per the directions on the package. Drain and toss in a little oil to prevent sticking. Pound the chicken breast to an even thickness. Season it with salt and pepper and then add it to a large skillet with some oil over medium-high heat. Cook it for 4-5 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan.

Add a little more oil to the same pan and add the shallot. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another minute. Add the marinara and prepared bruschetta to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes until warmed through. Add the noodles to the pan and toss to combine.

Slice the chicken and serve on top of a serving of the noodles. Garnish with shredded parm, chopped parsley and balsamic glaze. Enjoy!