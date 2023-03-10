Watch Now
Cooking With Smith's: Chicken Bruschetta Pasta

Smith's Food and Drug
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 17:57:33-05

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients
For the Pasta:                                              
1 lb. chicken breast
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. garlic, minced
1 small shallot, sliced
½ c. jarred marinara sauce
1 lb. thin spaghetti
Shredded parmesan cheese for garnish
Chopped parsley for garnish
Balsamic glaze for garnish

For the Bruschetta:
8 roma tomatoes, diced
1/3 c. fresh basil, chopped
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
1 tbsp. balsamic glaze
1 tsp. olive oil
½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper
2 tbsp. shredded parmesan cheese

Directions
Make the bruschetta by combining all of its ingredients together in a bowl. Do this ahead of time if possible for best results. Set aside.

Boil the noodles per the directions on the package. Drain and toss in a little oil to prevent sticking. Pound the chicken breast to an even thickness. Season it with salt and pepper and then add it to a large skillet with some oil over medium-high heat. Cook it for 4-5 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan. 

Add a little more oil to the same pan and add the shallot. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another minute.  Add the marinara and prepared bruschetta to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes until warmed through. Add the noodles to the pan and toss to combine.

Slice the chicken and serve on top of a serving of the noodles. Garnish with shredded parm, chopped parsley and balsamic glaze. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
