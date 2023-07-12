Cooking with Smith's: Crispy Cheeseburger Cups

Crispy Cheeseburger Cups
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients
For the burger cups:
1 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 lb. ground beef
½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
2 tbsp. BBQ sauce
Chopped tomatoes
Chopped pickles
Shredded lettuce
For the sauce:
½ c. mayo
¼ c. ketchup
1 tbsp. sweet pickle relish
1 tsp. sugar
1 tbsp. rice vinegar
1 tsp. black pepper
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 375. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Make 6-1 tbsp. mounds of the shredded cheese, 2 inches apart, on each sheet pan. Place 1 pan in the oven to bake 6-8 minutes, or until the cheese is melted in the middle and starts to crisp around the edges. Take the pan out of the oven and let it cool about 2 minutes.
- Carefully lift the cheese off the pan and rest on the reverse side of a muffin tin and shape around a cup to make a bowl. Repeat with the rest of the cheese including the other pan. Allow the cheese to firm up as it cools to form the cheese cups. Set aside.
- Make the burger sauce by mixing its ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.
- Brown and crumble the ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat. Drain off the excess fat and return the beef to the pan. Add the salt, pepper, garlic, and BBQ sauce. Stir and lower the heat to warm.
- Make the cups by adding a couple tablespoons of the beef to each cup. Top with some shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, pickles, and then drizzle some of the sauce on each. Enjoy!