Watch Now
CommunityRecipes

Actions

Cooking with Smith's: Crispy Cheeseburger Cups

Posted at 3:31 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 17:31:06-04

Crispy Cheeseburger Cups
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients
For the burger cups:                                  
1 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 lb. ground beef
½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
2 tbsp. BBQ sauce
Chopped tomatoes
Chopped pickles
Shredded lettuce

For the sauce:
½ c. mayo
¼ c. ketchup
1 tbsp. sweet pickle relish
1 tsp. sugar
1 tbsp. rice vinegar
1 tsp. black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 375. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Make 6-1 tbsp. mounds of the shredded cheese, 2 inches apart, on each sheet pan. Place 1 pan in the oven to bake 6-8 minutes, or until the cheese is melted in the middle and starts to crisp around the edges. Take the pan out of the oven and let it cool about 2 minutes.
  2. Carefully lift the cheese off the pan and rest on the reverse side of a muffin tin and shape around a cup to make a bowl. Repeat with the rest of the cheese including the other pan. Allow the cheese to firm up as it cools to form the cheese cups. Set aside.
  3. Make the burger sauce by mixing its ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.
  4. Brown and crumble the ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat. Drain off the excess fat and return the beef to the pan. Add the salt, pepper, garlic, and BBQ sauce. Stir and lower the heat to warm.
  5. Make the cups by adding a couple tablespoons of the beef to each cup. Top with some shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, pickles, and then drizzle some of the sauce on each. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere