Cooking with Smith's: Crispy Cheeseburger Cups

Crispy Cheeseburger Cups

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the burger cups:

1 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 lb. ground beef

½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. BBQ sauce

Chopped tomatoes

Chopped pickles

Shredded lettuce

For the sauce:

½ c. mayo

¼ c. ketchup

1 tbsp. sweet pickle relish

1 tsp. sugar

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tsp. black pepper

Directions

