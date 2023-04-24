Cooking With Smith's: Firecracker Beef Stir Fry

Firecracker Beef Stir Fry

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the Beef:

1-2 lb. flank steak

1 ½ tsp. baking soda

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

½ c. cornstarch

Cooked rice for serving

Oil for cooking

Toasted sesame seeds and chopped green onion for garnish

For the Sauce:

3 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

½ c. Frank’s buffalo sauce

½ c. brown sugar

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tbsp. soy sauce

Directions

Prepare the beef by slicing against the grain and then into bite-size pieces. Put them in a bowl and then mix with the baking soda. Cover and place in the fridge for 30 minutes. Remove it from the fridge and rinse it in cold water. Pat it dry.

Place it in a clean bowl along with the soy sauce, garlic, and cornstarch. Stir to combine.

In a bowl, prepare the sauce by stirring together the buffalo sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and soy sauce. Set aside.

Add about an inch of oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat and monitor to 325-350 degrees. As not to overcrowd the pan, cook in batches if necessary. Shake the excess cornstarch from the beef and fry for 3-4 minutes or until the meat is golden brown and crisp. Remove the beef to drain on a wire rack or paper towel lined plate.

Remove the oil from the skillet and make the sauce by adding the butter over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the garlic and cook 1 minute. Add the pre-mixed sauce, stir and bring to a boil. Cook 2-3 minutes or until it starts to slightly thicken. Add the beef back to the pan and stir to coat the beef.

Serve warm over rice garnished with sesame seeds and green onion. Enjoy!