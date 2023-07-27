Cooking with Smith's: Fried Honey Walnut Shrimp

Fried Honey Walnut Shrimp

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

1 c. walnuts

¼ c. brown sugar

¼ c. honey

¼ c. mayonnaise

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tbsp. minced garlic

¾ c. cornstarch

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ c. water

1 tbsp. sesame seeds, for garnish

sliced green onion for garnish

salt and pepper to taste

oil for frying

Directions

