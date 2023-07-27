Cooking with Smith's: Fried Honey Walnut Shrimp

Fried Honey Walnut Shrimp
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients
1 c. walnuts
¼ c. brown sugar
¼ c. honey
¼ c. mayonnaise
2 tbsp. soy sauce
2 tbsp. rice vinegar
1 tbsp. minced garlic
¾ c. cornstarch
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ c. water
1 tbsp. sesame seeds, for garnish
sliced green onion for garnish
salt and pepper to taste
oil for frying
Directions
- Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add the walnuts to the dry pan and toast for 3-4 minutes tossing them around the pan every few seconds. They are done when you have the smell of toasted nuts and they are slightly darker in color. Set aside.
- In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the brown sugar and water. Cook, stirring often until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens into a syrup. Add the toasted walnuts and stir to coat. Cook another 3 minutes stirring often. Set aside off the heat.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, mayonnaise, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and garlic. Whisk in a little salt and pepper and set aside.
- Add the shrimp to another bowl. Toss them with a little salt and pepper. Add the cornstarch and toss to coat.
- Heat an inch of oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350. Shake the excess cornstarch off the shrimp and add them to the hot oil to fry 2-3 minutes per side. Do not overcrowd the pan and fry in batches as necessary. Place the fried shrimp on a paper towel lined plate to drain.
- Toss the shrimp with honey mayo sauce and some glazed walnuts. Serve warm over rice. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds. Enjoy!