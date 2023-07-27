Watch Now
Cooking with Smith's: Fried Honey Walnut Shrimp

Fried Honey Walnut Shrimp
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients
1 c. walnuts
¼ c. brown sugar
¼ c. honey
¼ c. mayonnaise
2 tbsp. soy sauce
2 tbsp. rice vinegar
1 tbsp. minced garlic
¾ c. cornstarch
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ c. water
1 tbsp. sesame seeds, for garnish
sliced green onion for garnish
salt and pepper to taste
oil for frying

Directions

  1. Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add the walnuts to the dry pan and toast for 3-4 minutes tossing them around the pan every few seconds. They are done when you have the smell of toasted nuts and they are slightly darker in color. Set aside.
  2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the brown sugar and water. Cook, stirring often until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens into a syrup. Add the toasted walnuts and stir to coat. Cook another 3 minutes stirring often. Set aside off the heat.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, mayonnaise, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and garlic. Whisk in a little salt and pepper and set aside.
  4. Add the shrimp to another bowl. Toss them with a little salt and pepper. Add the cornstarch and toss to coat.
  5. Heat an inch of oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350. Shake the excess cornstarch off the shrimp and add them to the hot oil to fry 2-3 minutes per side. Do not overcrowd the pan and fry in batches as necessary. Place the fried shrimp on a paper towel lined plate to drain.
  6. Toss the shrimp with honey mayo sauce and some glazed walnuts. Serve warm over rice. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

