Cooking With Smith's: Steak Diane

Steak Diane

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. butter

1-2 lb. flat iron steak

1 shallot, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

8 oz. baby bella mushrooms, sliced

½ c. brandy (substitute more beef broth if desired)

1 c. beef broth

¾ c. heavy cream

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning

½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

½ lb. Cooked pasta or rice for serving

Chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

Season the steak on both sides with kosher salt and pepper. Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the steak and cook for 4-5 minutes per side or to desired internal temperature. Remove the steak from the pan to a plate and tent with aluminum foil.

Add the mushrooms to the same skillet and cook 3-5 minutes, add the shallot and garlic and cook another minute or two. Add the brandy to deglaze the pan. Scrape any stuck on bits (don’t scrape if using a non-stick pan) from the bottom of the pan. Cook 1-2 minutes to burn off the alcohol.

Stir in the beef broth and boil for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the cream, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Cook another couple of minutes. Slice the steak and serve it warm smothered with the sauce over noodles or rice if desired. Garnish with chopped parsley. Enjoy!

