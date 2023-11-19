Cornbread Cookies

For the cookies:

¾ cup butter, softened

¼ cup shortening

¼ cup honey

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temp.

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. butter extract

2 ½ cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

¼ cup cornstarch

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

For the frosting:

½ cup butter, softened

¼ cup honey

1 ½ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp. vanilla

1 pinch salt

1 tbsp. heavy cream

Extra honey for drizzling frosted cookies

Preheat your oven to 350. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to beat the butter, shortening, ¼ cup honey, brown sugar, and white sugar. Beat 4-5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add in the eggs and extracts and mix to combine. Scrape down the sides to make sure everything is fully combined.

In another bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients into the wet in 3 additions fully mixing in the first before adding the next.

Use a scoop to add about ¼ cup of the dough to the prepared pans. Don’t put more than 8 cookies on each pan as they will spread a bit as they bake.

Bake for 13-15 minutes or until the edges are set and beginning to brown. Let the cookies cool at least 5 minutes on the baking sheet before cooling the rest of the way on a rack. Bake the rest of the dough in the same manner.

Make the frosting by adding its ingredients to a bowl. Use a hand mixer to mix until smooth.

Once the cookies are cool, spread on some of the frosting. Finish by drizzling on some extra honey. Enjoy!

