Crab Cakes with Remoulade Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as presented on Good Day Utah!

For the Crab Cakes:

1 lb. fresh lump crab meat

1 large egg

¼ cup mayo

1 tbsp. chopped parsley

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. old bay seasoning

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2/3 c. saltine crackers, crushed

2 tbsp. butter, melted

Lemon wedges for serving

For the Remoulade Sauce:

1 cup mayo

¼ cup chili sauce

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. hot sauce

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

4 green onions, chopped

2 tbsp. chopped green olives

2 tbsp. minced celery

1 tsp. minced garlic

½ tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, mayo, parsley, Dijon, Worcestershire, old bay, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Once it’s mixed, add the crab and cracker crumbs. Using your hands or a rubber spatula, carefully mix until combined, being careful not to break up the crab too much. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.

Preheat your oven to 450. Line a sheet pan with parchment or a silicone mat. Using a ½ c. measure, portion the mixture into 6 mounds on the baking sheet. Use your hands to compact the mounds so the cakes stay together though do not flatten.

Brush each cake with melted butter. Place in the oven to bake for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browning around the edges and on top.

As the cakes bake, make the Remoulade sauce by combining its ingredients in a mixing bowl. Set aside until ready to use.

Remove the crab cakes from the oven and serve warm with the sauce and lemon wedges. Enjoy!

