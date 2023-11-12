Cranberry and Cream Cheese Danish

For the Danish:

2 sheets frozen puff pastry dough

2 (8oz.) cream cheese, softened

6 tbsp. sugar

1 cranberry sauce recipe

2 tsp. vanilla bean paste

2 large eggs

2 tbsp. water

For the Orange Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. orange juice

1 tbsp. orange zest

For the Cranberry Sauce:

¾ cup sugar

½ cup orange juice

½ cup water

12 oz. fresh or frozen cranberries

1 tbsp. orange zest

1 cinnamon stick

1 pinch kosher salt

Directions

Make the cranberry sauce by adding its ingredients to a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and then lower the heat to medium as it simmers about 8-10 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow it to cool a bit. Remove the cinnamon stick. Set aside.

Take your puff pastry out of the freezer and allow it to thaw at least 30 minutes at room temperature outside of its package. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Preheat your oven to 400.

On a flour dusted work surface, Cut one of the two pastry sheets into 6 equal rectangles. Do the same with the other sheet. Use a paring knife to score a ¼ inch border around all edges of the pastry rectangles. Poke holes in the center part of the pastry to prevent it from rising. Arrange the pastries on prepared baking sheets.

Place the softened cream cheese into a mixing bowl. Use a hand mixer to whip the cream cheese until smooth. Add the sugar and vanilla bean paste and mix until it’s fully incorporated.

Spread about 2 tbsp. of the cream cheese mixture around the center of each pastry sheet, not exceeding the edge of the border you made. Spread 1-2 tbsp. of the cranberry sauce on top of the cream cheese layer.

In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs and water. Use a brush to spread the egg mixture around the border of each pastry to help in browning. Place them in the oven to bake 14-16 minutes.

As they bake, make the glaze by combining its ingredients in a bowl using a whisk. If it seems too thin, add a bit more powdered sugar. If its too thick, add a bit more juice until the texture is right for you.

Remove the pastries from the oven. Allow them to cool 10 minutes. Drizzle on the glaze. Enjoy!

