Crispy Roast Pork with Yakisoba Stir-Fry

Harmons' Chef Casey Bowthorpe's recipe, as featured on Live at Eleven!

For the Pork Belly:

1 ½ pork belly, skin on, not sliced

1 tsp Shaoxing wine (sub sherry cooking wine)

1 tsp salt

½ tsp sugar

½ tsp five spice powder

¼ tsp white pepper

1 tsp rice vinegar

¼ cup kosher salt

Rinse the pork belly and pat dry with paper towels. Place pork belly skin side down. Combine the wine, salt, sugar, spice mix and white pepper together. Massage the spice mixture into the meat of the pork; do not massage the mix into the skin.

Flip the pork belly skin side up take a skewer or tooth pick and poke holes all over the skin. Place the pork belly in the fridge uncovered and let the skin dry for 12 hours or leave it out on the counter for up to an hour instead.

Preheat an oven to 375° with the rack in the center. Lay out a large piece of foil on a baking sheet. Fold the sides up to make a tight box with an open top around the pork belly. You want the foil to rise about an inch above the pork belly. So in the end, the foil will cover the bottom, and four sides with an open top an inch higher than the pork belly.

Brush the skin with the vinegar and pack the salt in an even layer on top of the skin. Place in the oven to roast for one and a half hours. Remove the pork out of the oven and turn on the broiler. Open the foil up to expand on the sheet. Remove the salt from the pork. Place the pork back in the oven under the broiler and allow to crisp for 5 to 10 minutes. Watch this to prevent any burning. Remove from the oven and let rest for 15 minutes.

For the Yakisoba:

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

4 tsp oyster sauce

3 Tbsp ketchup

2 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp honey

High heat oil

Salt and pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp ginger, minced

1 shallot, sliced

1 cup matchstick carrots

1 cup snap peas, chopped

1 cup red bell pepper, julienned

2 pack Yakisoba Noodles

1 cup cabbage, shredded

Crushed red pepper (optional)

Splash of water if needed

2 green onions, sliced

Sesame seeds

Toasted sesame oil

In a small bowl, mix the Worcestershire sauce, oyster sauce, ketchup, soy sauce, and honey.

Heat a wok/frying pan over medium high-heat and add oil. Add the shallots and carrots to the wok, stirring often. Let cook for about a minute, then add the peas and bell pepper to the wok and cook, stirring often. After about 2 minutes of cooking, add in the noodles, cabbage, crushed red pepper flakes (if desired).

Next, add Worcestershire sauce mixture. Add just a little water if needed, about 1 tablespoon at a time. Stir well until everything is coated in sauce and warmed through. Garnish with green onions, sesame seeds and a drizzle of sesame oil if desired.

