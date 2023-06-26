Cronuts with Raspberry Glaze

Ingredients

For the cronuts:

17.3 oz. box frozen puff pastry

1 lg. egg, beaten

½ c. sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

Oil for frying

For the glaze:

6 oz. package fresh raspberries

1 tbsp. lemon juice

3 tbsp. water

2 tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. vanilla

1 ½ c. powdered sugar

Directions

