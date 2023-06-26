Cronuts with Raspberry Glaze

Ingredients
For the cronuts:
17.3 oz. box frozen puff pastry
1 lg. egg, beaten
½ c. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
Oil for frying
For the glaze:
6 oz. package fresh raspberries
1 tbsp. lemon juice
3 tbsp. water
2 tbsp. sugar
½ tsp. vanilla
1 ½ c. powdered sugar
Directions
- Make the glaze by adding the raspberries, lemon juice, water, and sugar to a small pot over medium-high heat. Once the mixture boils, mash the berries a bit, lower the heat and cook 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, collecting the raspberry juice in a bowl below.
- Once the juice has cooled a bit, mix with the powdered sugar. If the glaze is too thin, simply mix in a bit of powdered sugar until the consistency is right. Set aside.
- Take out the puff pastry and allow to thaw at room temperature at least 30 minutes.
- Make the cronuts by preparing a sheet pan with a wire rack. Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and set aside. Lightly flour a work surface. Unfold one of the pastry sheets. Brush with half of the beaten egg. Fold the sheet back up just as it was out of the packaging. Repeat with the other pastry sheet.
- Use a 3 inch round cookie cutter to cut each sheet into 3 rounds each. Use a 1 inch round cutter to cut out the hole in the center. Keep the dough holes for later. Repeat the process with the other sheet making 6 donuts and donut holes. Place the donuts on the wire rack and place in the freezer for 15 minutes.
- While the dough is in the freezer, heat 2-3 inches of oil in a heavy pot over medium-high heat. Use a thermometer to monitor to 375 degrees. Fry the dough a couple at a time for 3-4 minutes on the first side. Carefully flip and cook another minute or two on the second side or until golden brown and puffed up. Place on a paper towel just to absorb any excess oil. Immediately dip in the cinnamon sugar mixture.
- Let them cool a bit on the wire rack. Dip the cronuts in the glaze. Let them set on the rack until the glaze sets. If they make it that long. Enjoy!