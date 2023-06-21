Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Crunchy Pretzel Balsamic Honey Chicken Tenders
Ingredients
For the Chicken:
2-3 lbs. chicken tenders
6 c. mini salted pretzel twists or sticks
¼ c. grated parmesan cheese
1 tsp. smoked paprika
½ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. garlic powder
2 lg. eggs, beaten
3 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Olive oil for drizzling
Chopped parsley for garnish
For the Sauce:
½ c. honey
¼ c. balsamic vinegar
1 tsp. dried thyme
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. onion powder
1/8 tsp. kosher salt
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, combine the pretzels, parmesan, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder. Pulse until broken down to fine crumbs. Set aside.
- Season the chicken tenders with kosher salt and pepper. In a mixing bowl, mix together the eggs and 3 tbsp. balsamic vinegar. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Dredge the chicken through the pretzel crumbs to completely coat. Place the chicken on the sheet pan and drizzle with the olive oil. Place in the oven to bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
- As the chicken cooks make the sauce by adding its ingredients to a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer then turn off the heat. Set aside.
- Serve the chicken warm with the sauce. Enjoy!