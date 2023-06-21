Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Crunchy Pretzel Balsamic Honey Chicken Tenders

Ingredients

For the Chicken:

2-3 lbs. chicken tenders

6 c. mini salted pretzel twists or sticks

¼ c. grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. garlic powder

2 lg. eggs, beaten

3 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for drizzling

Chopped parsley for garnish

For the Sauce:

½ c. honey

¼ c. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

Directions

