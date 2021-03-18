Deep Fried Sticky Ribs

Ingredients

For the Ribs and Marinade:

1 rack baby back ribs, cut into individual bones

2 tbsp. honey

¼ c. soy sauce

2 tbsp. sriracha

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tbsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. ginger, minced

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

Oil for frying

Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and sliced green onions

For the Sticky Sauce:

¼ c. soy sauce

¼ hoisin sauce

1 tbsp. sesame oil

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

½ c. honey

Directions

In a large bowl, make the marinade by combining the honey, soy sauce, sriracha, rice vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper. Place the cut ribs in a large zipper bag and pour the marinade over the top. Let them marinade at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.

Preheat your oven to 350. Place the ribs on a parchment covered sheet pan. Place them in the oven to bake for 30 minutes.

As the ribs cook. Make the sauce by adding the soy, hoisin, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and honey to a saucepan. Bring to a boil, and then lower the heat and simmer about 30 minutes or until the sauce slightly thickens.

Warm about 2 inches of oil in a heavy bottomed pot to 350.

Take the ribs out of the oven and once the oil is hot, fry a few ribs at a time for 4-5 minutes, turning them occasionally. Remove the ribs and drain on paper towels. Toss the warm ribs in the sticky sauce. Serve garnished with sesame seeds and green onion. Enjoy!