Fried Baby Back Ribs

Fried Back Back Ribs

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

Chef Jeff’s rub:

1 c. brown sugar

½ c. kosher salt

1/3 c. sugar

1/3 c. pepper

1/3 c. paprika

1/3 c. cumin

1/3 c. garlic powder

1/3 c. onion powder

2 tbsp. coriander

2 tbsp. mustard powder

2 tbsp. ground ginger

1 tbsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

For the ribs:

1 rack baby back ribs, membrane removed

yellow mustard as needed

2 c. flour

¼ c. rib rub

oil for frying

favorite bbq sauce for serving

Directions:

1.Mix the rub ingredients together well and set aside. You can also you any favorite rub you have. Set aside. Remove the ribs from the fridge and allow them to come to room temperature, at least 30 minutes.

2. Remove the membrane from the ribs and then slather the ribs with yellow mustard. Season the ribs well on both sides with the rub, rubbing it in as you go. Set aside.

3. Fill a heavy pot with 2-3 inches of oil. Heat on medium-high heat, using a candy thermometer to monitor the heat to 375. Add the flour and ¼ c. of the rib rub into a bowl or shallow dish, mix to combine.

4. Cut the rack into individual ribs and then dredge each rib into the flour mixture, shaking off the excess as you go. Carefully add the ribs to the hot oil and then cook 8-10 minutes, or until the internal temperature of a rib reaches over 165 up to 200 degrees, and are golden brown. Drain the ribs on a cooling rack placed in a sheet pan.

5. Serve the ribs warm along side your favorite bbq sauce. Enjoy!