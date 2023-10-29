Fried Pumpkin Cheesecake Hand Pies

For the Filling:

1 large egg

1 cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup sugar + ½ cup sugar

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp. Vanilla

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 pinch kosher salt

Oil for frying

For the Crust:

2 cup self-rising flour

4 tbsp. cold butter, grated

2 large egg yolks

2/3 cut hot milk

¼ tsp. Kosher salt

cinnamon-sugar mix

Directions

Make the filling by mixing the egg, pumpkin puree, ¼ cup sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Whisk thoroughly and then place in the fridge until ready to use.

In another bowl, use a whisk or hand mixer to combine the vanilla, cream cheese, and ½ cup of sugar. Place that in the fridge until you are ready to use.

Make the pie dough by adding the flour to a bowl. Use a whisk to aerate it a bit. Grate the cold butter into the flour using a cheese grater. Whisk until the butter mixes in forming tiny lumps.

In another bowl, combine the egg yolks and salt. Warm the milk in the microwave in 30 second intervals until its hot. While whisking the eggs, add a little bit of the hot milk. Keep whisking and adding in the milk slowly until it’s all mixed in.

Pour the milk and egg mixture into the flour mixture and stir until a dough forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface a minute or so until the dough is smooth. Divide the dough into 8 equal portions. Roll each ball into a circle about an eighth inch thick.

Fill each dough circle by spreading about a tbsp. of the cream cheese mixture in the middle, not all the way to the edges. Dollop about 2 tbsp. of pumpkin mixture on top of that. Fold the dough over to form a pocket. Crimp the edges to seal.

Heat about 2 inches of oil in a heavy pot. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350. Fry the pies two at a time for 2 minutes per side, or until golden brown.

Drain the cooked pies on a wire rack on a sheet pan. Immediately sprinkle on some cinnamon-sugar mix. Serve warm. Enjoy!