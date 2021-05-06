Greek Chicken Gyros with Tzatziki

INGREDIENTS

For the Chicken and Marinade:

2 lb. chicken, tendon removed

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

3 tbsp. lemon juice

3 tbsp. Greek yogurt

1 ½ tbsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

For the Salad topping:

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 cucumber, chopped

½ red onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

½ tsp. sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

4-6 pita or flat breads to serve

For the Tzatziki:

2 cucumbers ( ¾ c. shredded)

1 ¼ c. Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. garlic, minced

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Make the chicken marinade by combining the garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, Greek yogurt, oregano, salt and pepper in a large zipper bag. Add the chicken, give it a mix and put in the fridge at least 3 hours or overnight.

2. Make the tzatziki by cutting the cucumbers in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds using a spoon. Grate the remaining cucumber into a paper towel and squeeze out the excess moisture. Place the cucumbers in a bowl and stir in the yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Place in the fridge at least 30 minutes to let the flavors marry.

3. Make the salad by adding the tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion in a bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, sugar, and a little salt and pepper. Add the vinegar mixture to the veggies and toss to combine. Set aside.

4. Remove the chicken from the marinade and cook on a preheated grill for 3-4 minutes per side or until a meat thermometer reads 155-160. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before serving.

5. Assemble the gyros by warming the pita in the microwave covered with a damp paper towel for 30-45 seconds. Place a pita on a 12x12 inch sheet of aluminum foil, add a little of the

salad in the center of the warmed pita followed by 2 or 3 chicken tenders. Lastly top it with a spoon or two of tzatziki. Roll and wrap the gyro in the foil. Twist the bottom to secure it if necessary. Serve and enjoy!