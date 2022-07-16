Grilled Shrimp Burgers

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Shrimp Burgers:

5 English muffins

1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled, deveined, and chopped

1 egg white

1 bunch green onions, light green part, chopped

2 tbsp. cilantro, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

Pinch of salt and pepper

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

Butter, lettuce, and tomato for serving

For the Sauce:

¾ cup mayo

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 bunch green onion, green part, chopped

1 tsp. celery salt

½ tsp. black pepper

Directions

In the bowl of a food processor add 1 English muffin, torn up. Pulse until fine crumbs form. Add half of the shrimp, the egg white, light parts of the green onion, cilantro, lemon zest, garlic, Old Bay, salt and pepper. Pulse until the mixture becomes a thick paste.

Add the mixture to a bowl, and combine with the other half of the chopped shrimp and panko breadcrumbs. Divide the mixture into 4 portions and make those portions into patties. Place them on a parchment lined plate and place in the fridge at least 30 minutes to firm them up.

Preheat your grill to med-high heat and spray the grates with non-stick spray. Cook the patties 3-4 minutes per side. Remove from the grill to a plate and cover with foil.

Make the sauce by combining the mayo, lemon juice, garlic powder, chopped green onion, celery salt, and pepper. Split and toast the English muffins and then build the burgers, starting with some butter lettuce, tomato, a shrimp patty and then some of the lemon sauce.

Serve and enjoy!