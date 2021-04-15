Grilled Tri-tip Sandwich

Ingredients

For the Tri-tip:

2 ½ -3 lb. tri-tip roast

1 tbsp. cooking oil

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. pepper

1 tbsp. garlic powder

1 tbsp. smoked paprika

2 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. dried rosemary

For the basting marinade:



1/3 c. red wine vinegar

1/3 c. olive oil

2 tbsp. whole grain mustard

For serving:



4 crusty sub rolls

favorite brand creamy horseradish sauce

2 red onions, caramelized

8 slices favorite cheese

Directions

Make a rub by mixing all of the dry spices for the tri-tip. Generously rub the roast with the dry rub mixture. Wrap the roast in plastic and place in the fridge at least 4 hours or overnight.

Unwrap the roast and brush on the cooking oil. Place the basting marinade ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine. Warm your grill to med-high and your oven to 375.

Place the tri-tip on the grill to sear for 4 minutes per side. Remove from the grill and place on a parchment lined sheet tray. Using a brush, apply some of the marinade and place in the oven. Roast the meat, basting every 6 minutes, for approximately 22-24 minutes for med-rare and 28-30 minutes for medium. Use a meat thermometer for best cooking result. Once desired temperature is achieved, remove the roast from the oven and place on a cutting board to rest about 10 minutes.

Thinly slice the tri-tip against the grain.

To assemble the sandwiches: Slice the rolls and spread top and bottom with creamy horseradish. Place ¼ of the meat on the bottom bun and top with 2 slices of cheese. Place under the broiler to melt the cheese, top with some caramelized onion and place on the top bun. Enjoy!