Grilled Tri-tip Sandwich

Ingredients
For the Tri-tip:
- 2 ½ -3 lb. tri-tip roast
- 1 tbsp. cooking oil
- 1 tbsp. kosher salt
- 1 tbsp. pepper
- 1 tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 tbsp. smoked paprika
- 2 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. dried rosemary
For the basting marinade:
- 1/3 c. red wine vinegar
- 1/3 c. olive oil
- 2 tbsp. whole grain mustard
For serving:
- 4 crusty sub rolls
- favorite brand creamy horseradish sauce
- 2 red onions, caramelized
- 8 slices favorite cheese
Directions
Make a rub by mixing all of the dry spices for the tri-tip. Generously rub the roast with the dry rub mixture. Wrap the roast in plastic and place in the fridge at least 4 hours or overnight.
Unwrap the roast and brush on the cooking oil. Place the basting marinade ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine. Warm your grill to med-high and your oven to 375.
Place the tri-tip on the grill to sear for 4 minutes per side. Remove from the grill and place on a parchment lined sheet tray. Using a brush, apply some of the marinade and place in the oven. Roast the meat, basting every 6 minutes, for approximately 22-24 minutes for med-rare and 28-30 minutes for medium. Use a meat thermometer for best cooking result. Once desired temperature is achieved, remove the roast from the oven and place on a cutting board to rest about 10 minutes.
Thinly slice the tri-tip against the grain.
To assemble the sandwiches: Slice the rolls and spread top and bottom with creamy horseradish. Place ¼ of the meat on the bottom bun and top with 2 slices of cheese. Place under the broiler to melt the cheese, top with some caramelized onion and place on the top bun. Enjoy!