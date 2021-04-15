Watch
CommunityRecipes

Actions

Grilled Tri-tip Sandwich

items.[0].videoTitle
Chef Jeff Jackson, Smith's
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 15:17:07-04

Ingredients

For the Tri-tip:

  • 2 ½ -3 lb. tri-tip roast
  • 1 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tbsp. pepper
  • 1 tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp. smoked paprika
  • 2 tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. dried rosemary

For the basting marinade:

  • 1/3 c. red wine vinegar
  • 1/3 c. olive oil
  • 2 tbsp. whole grain mustard

For serving:

  • 4 crusty sub rolls
  • favorite brand creamy horseradish sauce
  • 2 red onions, caramelized
  • 8 slices favorite cheese

Directions

Make a rub by mixing all of the dry spices for the tri-tip. Generously rub the roast with the dry rub mixture. Wrap the roast in plastic and place in the fridge at least 4 hours or overnight.

Unwrap the roast and brush on the cooking oil. Place the basting marinade ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine. Warm your grill to med-high and your oven to 375.

Place the tri-tip on the grill to sear for 4 minutes per side. Remove from the grill and place on a parchment lined sheet tray. Using a brush, apply some of the marinade and place in the oven. Roast the meat, basting every 6 minutes, for approximately 22-24 minutes for med-rare and 28-30 minutes for medium. Use a meat thermometer for best cooking result. Once desired temperature is achieved, remove the roast from the oven and place on a cutting board to rest about 10 minutes.

Thinly slice the tri-tip against the grain.

To assemble the sandwiches: Slice the rolls and spread top and bottom with creamy horseradish. Place ¼ of the meat on the bottom bun and top with 2 slices of cheese. Place under the broiler to melt the cheese, top with some caramelized onion and place on the top bun. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere