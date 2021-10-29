Halloween Mocktail and Graveyard Pudding

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Graveyard Pudding

Ingredients

18 pieces chocolate sandwich cookies such as Oreos

½ c. powdered sugar

2 tbsp. cocoa powder

2 c. whole milk, cold

2 (3.5 oz) packages instant chocolate pudding

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 c. heavy cream, cold

1 tsp. vanilla

Gummy worms, coconut mixed with green food coloring for grass, sugar cookie tombstones, any fun edible Halloween decorations for garnish

Directions

1. Place the cookies in a food processor and pulse until they become like wet sand. Place the powdered sugar and cocoa powder in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add the milk, 2 boxes of pudding mix, and salt and whisk until it is smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes.

2. Add the heavy cream and vanilla and beat with a hand mixer for 3-4 minutes or until it thickens into a pudding. Spread the pudding into a 9x13 baking dish and smooth with a spatula. Sprinkle on the cookie “dirt” and then decorate with the green coconut, worms and any other fun decorations you can think of. Place in the fridge if not immediately serving. Serve cold and enjoy!

Chef Jeff makes a Halloween Mocktail

Halloween Mocktail

Ingredients

2 c. orange juice

1 c. seltzer water, cold

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ c. honey

2 drops red and 5 drops yellow food coloring

1-2 tbsp. black sprinkles

Directions

1. In a saucepan, bring the orange juice, lemon juice, and honey to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for about 3 minutes. Stir in the food coloring. Place in the fridge to cool completely.

2. Spread the sprinkles on a small plate. Dip the rims of flute glasses in the cooled juice mixture and then in the sprinkles to coat the rims. Pour the juice mixture into the glasses until they are about ¾ full. Fill the rest of the way with seltzer water. Enjoy!