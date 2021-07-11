Hawaiian Loco Moco

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as presented on Good Day Utah!

For the beef patties:

2 lbs. ground beef

½ small sweet onion, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

6 eggs

2 tbsp. butter

4 c. cooked Jasmine rice for serving

Chopped parsley for garnish

For the gravy:

2 tbsp. cooking oil + 1 tbsp. butter

8 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms

3 tbsp. flour

2 c. beef stock

1 tbsp. ketchup

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Add the ground beef, minced onion, garlic, soy sauce, Worcestershire, salt and pepper to a mixing bowl. Mix with your hands just until combined and form 6 equal sized patties making an imprint with your thumb in the middle of the patty so it will cook flat.

Warm a large cast-iron or other skillet over med-high heat. Add a little cooking oil and once it shimmers add the beef patties and cook 4 minutes per side. Once they are cooked, remove them from the pan and rest on a plate or sheet pan.

Make the gravy by adding the oil and butter to the same pan, once the butter is melted add the mushrooms and cook 3-5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add the flour and cook until they are lightly browned. Add the beef stock, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 3-5 minutes. Return the beef patties to the pan and turn the heat to low.

In a separate non-stick pan over medium heat, add the butter and once melted crack the 6 eggs into the pan if its big enough. If not cook in stages. Season them with salt and pepper and cook sunny side up, which is not flipping and cooking until the edges of the egg start to brown, but only warming the yolk. Remove the pan from the heat to not overcook the eggs.

To serve, mound some of the rice on a plate, followed by a beef patty, some of the gravy, and then topped with the sunny-side up egg. Sprinkle on a little chopped parsley for garnish.

Enjoy!