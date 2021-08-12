Homemade Bread Sticks and Mozzarella Sticks

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Bread Sticks:

1 cup warm water (110 Fahrenheit)

1 ¼ tbsp. instant dry yeast

3 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. kosher salt

4 tbsp. olive oil

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

For the Topping:

4 tbsp. butter, melted

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. dried parsley

2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, add the water, yeast, sugar, salt, and olive oil. Turn it on and stir to combine. Add 2 cups of the flour and mix at low speed. Increase the speed to medium and slowly add the rest of the flour. Mix until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl. The dough should be moist but not stick to your hands. If it is too sticky, just add a little more flour.

Place the dough in a greased mixing bowl and cover with a towel and let it rest 30 minutes.Punch the dough down and cut into 12 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a rope about ½ inch thick. Place them on a parchment covered sheet pan and let rise for 30 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 400. Bake for 16-18 minutes or until golden brown. As they bake stir the salt, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and dried parsley into the melted butter. Take the bread sticks out and brush with the butter mixture. Sprinkle with the Parmesan and enjoy.

For the Mozzarella Sticks:

16 string cheese sticks, cut in half crosswise

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ cup Italian bread crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs

2 tsp. milk

Oil for frying

2 tbsp. parsley for garnish

Marinara for dipping

Place the flour in a small bowl. Place the breadcrumbs, and a little salt and pepper in a second bowl and stir to combine. Place the eggs and milk in a third bowl and whisk to combine.

Dip each cheese piece into the flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Dip them for a second time into the egg and then the breadcrumbs again. Place on a parchment covered sheet pan. Continue the process until all the cheese is breaded.

Place them into the freezer at least 2 hours or until they are frozen solid.Heat 3 inches of oil in a heavy pot until it reaches 350. Place a few cheese sticks into the oil and fry 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

Place on a serving dish, garnish with some chopped parsley and serve with warm marinara. Enjoy!

