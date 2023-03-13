Homemade Corn Dogs

Homemade Corndogs

Recipe by Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the Batter:

1 ½ c. yellow cornmeal

1 ¼ c. all-purpose flour

¼ c. sugar

1 tbsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

1 ¾ c. buttermilk

1 lg. egg

1 tbsp. canola oil

1 tbsp. honey

For the Hotdogs:

12 hot dogs

12 sticks

Oil for frying

Ketchup and mustard for dipping

Directions

Pour 3-4 inches of oil into a heavy pot. Use a candy thermometer to monitor its temperature as you heat it over medium-high heat to reach 350. Pat the hot dogs dry with paper towels and then insert the sticks.

Make the batter by whisking the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk the buttermilk, egg, oil, and honey. Pour the wet ingredients into the dries and mix to combine. Pour some of the batter ¾ full into a drinking glass or jar.

Dip the hotdogs into the batter, then carefully dip it into the oil at an angle, holding for a few seconds to seal the batter. Lower in the corndog and let it fry 3-4 minutes until golden brown. You can do a few at a time. Let drain on a cooling rack or paper towels. Serve warm with ketchup and mustard for dipping. Enjoy!