Honey Mustard Pork Chops and Potatoes Skillet

Ingredients

4 boneless pork chops

1 lb. baby yellow or red potatoes

4 tbsp. cooking oil

½ c. chicken broth

½ c. honey

1/3 c. whole-grain Dijon mustard

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. dried thyme

½ tsp. paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

Fill a pot half way with salted water and bring to a boil. Add the potatoes and cook 10-15 minutes or until they are fork tender. Drain the potatoes.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tbsp. of the oil. Add the potatoes, season with a little salt and pepper. Cook a few minutes stirring frequently until the skin starts to brown. Remove the potatoes and set aside.

Season the pork chops with salt and pepper. Add another tbsp. of the oil to the skillet and add the chops and cook 3-4 minutes per side. Remove and set aside.

Add the chicken broth, honey, mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and paprika to the pan. Stir until combined and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, return the potatoes, and chops to the pan. Once everything is coated with sauce and completely warmed through it is ready to serve. Garnish with chopped parsley and enjoy!